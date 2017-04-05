Sri Lanka signs agreement with German...

Sri Lanka signs agreement with German hospital on cooperation in medical field

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Sri Lankan Health Ministry signed an agreement with a German hospital to improve collaborations in the field of medicine, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said here Wednesday. Sri Lankan Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne and Irmtraut Gurkan, administrative director and vice-chairman of the Board of the Heidelberg University Hospital made the agreement with the intention of developing collaborative programs in the field of medicine, especially in the field of cancer research and training.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar 19 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,431 • Total comments across all topics: 280,068,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC