Sri Lanka signs agreement with German hospital on cooperation in medical field
The Sri Lankan Health Ministry signed an agreement with a German hospital to improve collaborations in the field of medicine, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said here Wednesday. Sri Lankan Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne and Irmtraut Gurkan, administrative director and vice-chairman of the Board of the Heidelberg University Hospital made the agreement with the intention of developing collaborative programs in the field of medicine, especially in the field of cancer research and training.
