Sri Lanka rubbish dump landslide death toll rises to 16

PanARMENIAN.Net - A rubbish dump landslide in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo killed at least 16 and injured over a dozen, military spokesman and hospital officials said on Saturday, April 15, as emergency workers dug into the mountain of trash in search of survivors, Reuters reports. The estimated 300-foot dump collapsed after flames engulfed it late on Friday, the island nation's traditional new year's day, and witnesses said around 100 houses could have been buried.

