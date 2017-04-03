Sri Lanka releases 18 Tamil Nadu fish...

Sri Lanka releases 18 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by the Navy

Apr 04, Colombo:

Apr 04, Colombo: Sri Lanka has released 18 of 38 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy between March 21 and 26, today. The released fishermen will be handed over to India this afternoon, officials said.

Chicago, IL

