Sri Lanka protests cripple health services, dent investor sentiment

Switched off electronic patients' number display boards are seen as patients wait at a day clinic to see a doctor during a doctors strike at the general hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 7, 2017. An island-wide protest on Friday by Sri Lankan doctors demanding closure of a private medical college crippled the health services, leaving thousands of patients unattended and threatening the investment climate.

