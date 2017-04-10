Sri Lanka President calls to build a country where reconciliation and ...

Sri Lanka President calls to build a ...

Apr 14, Colombo: Calling for people to join hands to build a country where reconciliation and coexistence are given pride of place, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said the "Aluth Avurudda" is a turning point of the lives of people as it resuscitates to serve as a catalyst to change their attitudes for bringing some fresh thinking. In his message to mark the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, which is celebrated today in Sri Lanka, the President said the intention of the whole range of Avurudu customs, marked in line with the transition of the Sun, is formation of a new man free from regressive thinking and menial attitudes.

