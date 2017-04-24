Sri Lanka PM's wedding sojourn to hav...

Sri Lanka PM's wedding sojourn to have official side

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's penchant for working long hours and his disregard for leisure transcends borders as well. When he learnt that Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was arriving India on a private visit to attend a marriage ceremony, he decided to play him host and make the visit official for a day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,580,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC