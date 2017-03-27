Sri Lanka PM vows to convert debt rid...

Sri Lanka PM vows to convert debt ridden Hambantota Port to a national asset

Apr 01, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe promises to convert the southern Hambanthota Port, which has become a major debt trap for the country into a fruitful national resource. The Premier made this pledge addressing the youth at the Yowun Puraya 2017, a youth leadership camp being held in the Eastern Province.

Chicago, IL

