Sri Lanka PM, Vietnam leaders discuss strengthening ties, cooperation on regional and global issues

Apr 18, Hanoi: Sri Lanka's Prime Minster Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is on a state visit to Viet Nam from April 16-18 at the invitation of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc, held discussions with the Vietnamese State and National Assembly leaders in Hanoi. At a reception held by the State President Tran Dai Quang for the visiting Premier on April 17 in Hanoi, President Quang hailed the bilateral ties between the two nations since the establishment of their diplomatic relations 47 years ago.

