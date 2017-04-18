Sri Lanka PM to visit India ahead of Modi visit

New Delhi, April 20 - Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be visiting India from April 25-29, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis scheduled visit in the island nation next month for the Vesak Day celebrations. Modi will inaugurate the 14th United Nations Day of Vesak celebration in Sri Lanka on May 12, an important Buddhist festival.

