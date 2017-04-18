Sri Lanka plans to introduce facilities to obtain passports online

Apr 19, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government plans to introduce facilities for people to apply for a passport online in the near future, Controller General of Immigration Emigration Nihal Ranasinghe has said. Speaking to the state-TV Independent Television Network, the Controller General of Immigration Emigration said that they are preparing a strategy for the applicants to fill their applications and submit online directing them to the department's database.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.