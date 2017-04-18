Sri Lanka plans to introduce faciliti...

Sri Lanka plans to introduce facilities to obtain passports online

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Apr 19, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government plans to introduce facilities for people to apply for a passport online in the near future, Controller General of Immigration Emigration Nihal Ranasinghe has said. Speaking to the state-TV Independent Television Network, the Controller General of Immigration Emigration said that they are preparing a strategy for the applicants to fill their applications and submit online directing them to the department's database.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,623 • Total comments across all topics: 280,409,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC