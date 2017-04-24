Sri Lanka Navy team gets onboard stud...

Sri Lanka Navy team gets onboard study SL Navy Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel being built in India

Apr 28, Colombo: The Indian shipbuilding company, Goa Shipyard is currently at the completion stages of building two 105m Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessels for the mission requirements of the Sri Lanka Navy. The Sri Lanka Navy crew who are expected to steer one of the AOPVs, got onboard the ship to acclimatize themselves to the state-of-the-art facilities and technologies of the ship.

