Sri Lanka Navy ships return after successful training in India

Apr 12, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy's Offshore Patrol Vessels, SLNS Samudura and SLNS Suranimala, which left for Cochin, India on a goodwill and training mission returned home to Colombo Port Tuesday after successfully completing their tour. Upon arrival, the Commanding Officers of the ships, Captain Jagath Premarathna of SLNS Samudura and Captain Rohitha Abeysinghe of SLNS Suranimala called on the Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Niraja Attygalle to discuss the progress of the visit.

