Sri Lanka Meteorology Department warn...

Sri Lanka Meteorology Department warns fishermen and navy personnel...

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Apr 14, Colombo: The Meteorology Department of Sri Lanka today requested the fishermen and the naval personnel to be vigilant when venturing into the sea as the seas off the island will be rough. Issuing a warning at 12 noon on Friday for the next 24 hours, Meteorology Department said due to the active cloudiness associated with a low level disturbance in the Bay of Bengal, in the east of Sri Lanka, sudden increase of wind speed can result in sudden roughness of seas around the island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar 19 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,175 • Total comments across all topics: 280,293,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC