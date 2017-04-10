Sri Lanka Meteorology Department warns fishermen and navy personnel...

Apr 14, Colombo: The Meteorology Department of Sri Lanka today requested the fishermen and the naval personnel to be vigilant when venturing into the sea as the seas off the island will be rough. Issuing a warning at 12 noon on Friday for the next 24 hours, Meteorology Department said due to the active cloudiness associated with a low level disturbance in the Bay of Bengal, in the east of Sri Lanka, sudden increase of wind speed can result in sudden roughness of seas around the island.

