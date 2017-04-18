Sri Lanka Marxist party supports CPC workers' strike, calls on government to meet their demands

Apr 24, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Marxist party, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna says it totally supports the trade union action launched by the employees of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation. Justifying the strike as a struggle carried out to get solutions for their just demands, the Political Bureau of the JVP in a press release asked the government to take steps to grant just demands and solve trade union action of employees of Ceylon Petroleum Corporation.

