Sri Lanka launches a 'goodies basket'...

Sri Lanka launches a 'goodies basket' at reduced price for one million families for New Year

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Apr 10, Colombo: Sri Lanka's state owned retail chain, Lanka Sathosa today launched a 'goodies basket', a hamper full of household essential goods at drastically reduced prices ahead of the Sinhala and Hindu New Year to ensure there are no shortage of essential items. On the instructions of President Maithripala Sirisena, Lanka Sathosa will distribute one million bargain hampers with many household items at reduced prices till April 20 at all Lanka Sathosa outlets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar 19 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,821 • Total comments across all topics: 280,190,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC