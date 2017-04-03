Sri Lanka launches a 'goodies basket' at reduced price for one million families for New Year
Apr 10, Colombo: Sri Lanka's state owned retail chain, Lanka Sathosa today launched a 'goodies basket', a hamper full of household essential goods at drastically reduced prices ahead of the Sinhala and Hindu New Year to ensure there are no shortage of essential items. On the instructions of President Maithripala Sirisena, Lanka Sathosa will distribute one million bargain hampers with many household items at reduced prices till April 20 at all Lanka Sathosa outlets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC