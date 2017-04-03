Sri Lanka launches a 'goodies basket' at reduced price for one million families for New Year

Apr 10, Colombo: Sri Lanka's state owned retail chain, Lanka Sathosa today launched a 'goodies basket', a hamper full of household essential goods at drastically reduced prices ahead of the Sinhala and Hindu New Year to ensure there are no shortage of essential items. On the instructions of President Maithripala Sirisena, Lanka Sathosa will distribute one million bargain hampers with many household items at reduced prices till April 20 at all Lanka Sathosa outlets.

