Sri Lanka Government's program to reduce tobacco and alcohol...
Apr 11, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena says the government's program to create an alcohol and tobacco free nation has been successful as the revenues from the tobacco and alcohol had gone down. The President said for the first time in history the Treasury has reported to the Cabinet that the revenues made from tobacco and alcohol had dropped drastically.
