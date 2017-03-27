Sri Lanka government needs to show be...

Sri Lanka government needs to show better results, constitutional...

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Apr 03, Colombo: A latest opinion poll conducted by the Centre for Policy Alternatives , a leading public policy research and advocacy think tank in Sri Lanka reveals that a majority believed the government needs to show better results and the government has been unsuccessful in informing people about the constitutional reform process. The CPA's latest survey on constitutional reforms reveals that only 1.1percent of Sri Lankans believe that the government's performance since January 2015 has been excellent and does not need any improvements while 42.3 percent said that the performance has been good but the government needs to show better results.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar 19 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,670 • Total comments across all topics: 280,025,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC