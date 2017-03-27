Sri Lanka government needs to show better results, constitutional...

Apr 03, Colombo: A latest opinion poll conducted by the Centre for Policy Alternatives , a leading public policy research and advocacy think tank in Sri Lanka reveals that a majority believed the government needs to show better results and the government has been unsuccessful in informing people about the constitutional reform process. The CPA's latest survey on constitutional reforms reveals that only 1.1percent of Sri Lankans believe that the government's performance since January 2015 has been excellent and does not need any improvements while 42.3 percent said that the performance has been good but the government needs to show better results.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.