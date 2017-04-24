Sri Lanka expects to receive EU's GSP...

Sri Lanka expects to receive EU's GSP+ tax concession by 15 May as...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Sri Lanka expects to receive EU's GSP+ tax concession by 15 May as exporters eagerly await to reap benefits Apr 28, Colombo: The government of Sri Lanka says it expect to receive the European Union's says Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus or GSP+ trade concession by the 15th of Next Month as exporters eagerly await to benefit from the removal of the tariff imposed on goods to the 28-member European market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,942 • Total comments across all topics: 280,626,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC