Sri Lanka economy showed early signs of stabilization during 2016 - Central Bank

Apr 27, Colombo: Following a period of uncertainty, the Sri Lankan economy showed early signs of stabilization during 2016 in response to corrective actions adopted by the government and the Central Bank, country's monetary authority said in its 2016 Annual Report. Although the economy grew at a slower rate of 4.4 percent in 2016 in real terms in comparison to 4.8 percent in the previous year due to unfavorable weather conditions and sluggish global economic recovery, a steady acceleration in quarterly growth has been Observed from the second quarter of the year amidst tightened fiscal and monetary policies, according to the Central Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.