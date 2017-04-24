Sri Lanka economy showed early signs ...

Sri Lanka economy showed early signs of stabilization during 2016 - Central Bank

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Apr 27, Colombo: Following a period of uncertainty, the Sri Lankan economy showed early signs of stabilization during 2016 in response to corrective actions adopted by the government and the Central Bank, country's monetary authority said in its 2016 Annual Report. Although the economy grew at a slower rate of 4.4 percent in 2016 in real terms in comparison to 4.8 percent in the previous year due to unfavorable weather conditions and sluggish global economic recovery, a steady acceleration in quarterly growth has been Observed from the second quarter of the year amidst tightened fiscal and monetary policies, according to the Central Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,466 • Total comments across all topics: 280,588,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC