Sri Lanka draws up plans to attract rich tourists

Apr 04, Colombo:

Apr 04, Colombo: Sri Lanka is drawing up plans to attract large numbers of rich tourists to the country by mid-year and it will help to increase the revenues for the country, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said. Addressing a gathering in Kiribathgoda Monday, the Premier said that they should work towards making Sri Lanka a banking hub as well as the financial hub in South Asia.

Chicago, IL

