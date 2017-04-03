Sri Lanka Diary

A country ravaged by 30 years of brutal war and savage terrorism is today fast becoming the tourist hub of South Asia... A country ravaged by 30 years of brutal war and savage terrorism, one of whose highlights was the export of the first female human bomber who took out Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, is today fast becoming the tourist hub of South Asia. The transition from terrorism to tourism has been both scintillating and commonsensical.

