Sri Lanka Diary

A country ravaged by 30 years of brutal war and savage terrorism is today fast becoming the tourist hub of South Asia... A country ravaged by 30 years of brutal war and savage terrorism, one of whose highlights was the export of the first female human bomber who took out Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, is today fast becoming the tourist hub of South Asia. The transition from terrorism to tourism has been both scintillating and commonsensical.
Discussions
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
