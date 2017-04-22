Sri Lanka court summons protesters ag...

Sri Lanka court summons protesters against garbage disposal

Apr 21, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court has summoned the protesters including a Marxist party provincial councilor for staging protests am hampering garbage disposal in outskirts of capital Colombo. Kesbewa Magistrates' Court has summoned Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna Western Province Provincial Councilor Lakshman Nipuna Aarachchi and five others to appear before the court on April 24. Following President Maithripala Sirisena issuing a gazette notification making garbage disposal an essential service on Thursday, anyone hampering the collection and disposal or garbage can be arrested without a warrant.

