Sri Lanka: Colombo wants discarded confessions obtained through...

The false confessions allegedly obtained through torture were being dismissed by the courts in North-East. The SL State responded through its Attorney General's Department deploying various tactics to transfer these cases to the so-called Special Courts with an intention of punishing the Tamil political prisoners as criminal offenders.

