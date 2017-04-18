Sri Lanka Coast Guard arrests six suspects with over 13 kg of dried sea turtle meat
Apr 21, Colombo: Sri Lanka Coast Guard personnel have arrested six people for illegally possessing over 13 kilograms of dried sea turtle meet. Sri Lanka Coast Guard personnel deployed at Cod Bay fisheries harbor, during a search, recovered 13.2 kg of dried sea turtle meat from a multiday fishing trawler anchored at the harbor on Tuesday.
