Sri Lanka calls for strengthening UN Peace Building Fund
Apr 21, New York: Sri Lanka has called for strengthening the United Nations Secretary General's Peacebuilding Fund which was positioned to support countries emerging from violent conflict or at risk of descending into violence. Sri Lanka, a beneficiary of the UN Peace Building Fund after it ended a three-decade long armed conflict in 2009, said it is imperative that the UN Peacebuilding Support Office be further strengthened to carry out the agenda for Sustaining Peace.
