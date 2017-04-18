Sri Lanka battles labour shortage amid massive building boom4 min ago

Sri Lanka battles labour shortage ami...

Sri Lanka battles labour shortage amid massive building boom

Cheap Sri Lankan labour has built skyscrapers and condos across the Gulf for decades but now contractors at home are desperate for workers as the island nation experiences an unprecedented construction boom. The labour shortage has seen builders offer lavish incentives ranging from cash to vehicles to keep workers from heading overseas, and in some cases, illegally employ foreign tradesmen to man projects.

