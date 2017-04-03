Sri Lanka asks India to increase Palk Bay patrol to prevent Tamil Nadu fishermen from trespassing

Apr 08, Colombo: Sri Lanka has asked India to increase the patrol of the Palk Bay to prevent Tamil Nadu fishermen from trespassing into Sri Lankan waters for poaching. During the second round of ministerial-level talks held in Colombo on Friday on the fishermen issue as part of an initiative to jointly address the Palk Bay fisheries conflict, involving fishermen of Tamil Nadu and northern Sri Lanka, the Sri Lankan side has asked India to phase out the bottom trawling practice of Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.