Sri Lanka arrests 32 Myanmar national...

Sri Lanka arrests 32 Myanmar nationals fleeing India

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Apr 30, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy on Sunday has apprehended an Indian fishing boat with 32 foreign nationals including refugees from Myanmar in Sri Lankan waters off the coast of Kankasanthurai in Jaffna peninsula today. The foreigners include 32 Myanmar nationals including 14 children who were suspected to have fled from India by boat and two Indians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,506 • Total comments across all topics: 280,670,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC