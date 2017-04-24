Sri Lanka arrests 32 Myanmar nationals fleeing India
Apr 30, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy on Sunday has apprehended an Indian fishing boat with 32 foreign nationals including refugees from Myanmar in Sri Lankan waters off the coast of Kankasanthurai in Jaffna peninsula today. The foreigners include 32 Myanmar nationals including 14 children who were suspected to have fled from India by boat and two Indians.
