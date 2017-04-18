Singapore's ST Electronics wins Sri L...

Singapore's ST Electronics wins Sri Lankan cyber security contract

Apr 19, Singapore: Singapore Technologies Electronics has won a contract with Sri Lanka's Information and Communication Technology Agency to provide consultancy services for the implementation of the country's first National Cyber Security Operations Centre . ST Electronics, continuing to make significant inroads in cyber security, won the consultancy contract for the design of the National Cyber Security Operations Centre to enhance Sri Lanka's digital infrastructure and counter cyber threats, the company said in a statement.

