Shashi Tharoor flags India's concerns over Chinese presence in Sri Lanka

Apr 05, Colombo: Indian Congress MP Dr. Shashi Tharoor, a former UN Under-Secretary-General and former Indian Minister of State for Human Resource Development and Minister of State for External Affairs has flagged India's concerns over China's presence in Sri Lanka, pointing to "military intervention in the guise of trade" even in the earlier avatar of China's Silk Road initiative., according to a report in The Hindu.

