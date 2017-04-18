Seven Sri Lankan fishermen released by Indian court sent home
Apr 24, Madurai: Seven Sri Lankan fishermen held on charges of trespassing into Indian waters were released and sent back along with their boat on Monday. The local judicial magistrate court in Ramanathapuram on 19 April ordered the release of seven Sri Lankan fishermen, arrested for allegedly straying into Indian territorial waters.
