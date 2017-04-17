Search continues in Sri Lanka as death toll from garbage collapse reaches 30
Sri Lankan authorities continued search operations on Monday to find more victims buried under rubble following a garbage dump collapse in Meetotamulla, just outside capital Colombo. By Monday morning, troops had recovered 30 bodies, including the bodies of six children and the army said they would continue searching for victims as they had no exact figure of those missing.
