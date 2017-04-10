SAITM will cooperate with government to form a just solution for its graduates

Apr 12, Colombo: The South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine said yesterday it will abide by the laws of the country and extend its fullest cooperation to the government to formalize a just and expeditious solution for its MBBS students subject to court proceedings. SAITM Chairman Dr. Neville Fernando in a statement said SAITM would also extend its fullest support to the Government's efforts in maintaining quality standards in medical education in Sri Lanka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.