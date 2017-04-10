SAITM will cooperate with government ...

SAITM will cooperate with government to form a just solution for its graduates

Apr 12, Colombo:

Apr 12, Colombo: The South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine said yesterday it will abide by the laws of the country and extend its fullest cooperation to the government to formalize a just and expeditious solution for its MBBS students subject to court proceedings. SAITM Chairman Dr. Neville Fernando in a statement said SAITM would also extend its fullest support to the Government's efforts in maintaining quality standards in medical education in Sri Lanka.

Chicago, IL

