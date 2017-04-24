'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' primary driver for India, Sri Lanka ties: MEA

New Delhi , April 27 : The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in economic projects signed between India and Sri Lanka recently was to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' model to achieve greater economic, investment and development cooperation in a progressive manner, informed Ministry Of External Affairs official spokesperson Gopal Bagley on Thursday. "The government is internally focused on Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas and externally too in the neighbourhood, our vision is to promote connectivity and development takes Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas to our external environment, and naturally to neighbourhood first," an official said.

