Rosamund Pike to play war reporter Marie Colvin in bipoic

The 38-year-old actress is to star in director Matthew Heineman's upcoming movie about the US journalist, who braved danger to report from the frontline in conflict zones such as Chechnya, Kosovo, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. The 'Gone Girl' is expected to wear an eye patch for part of the role, after Colvin lost her left eye due to a blast by a Sri Lankan Army rocket-propelled grenade in 2001 whilst crossing the field to a Government controlled area.

