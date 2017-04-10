Psychosocial programmes for children in war-torn Sri Lanka show good results
Different psychosocial rehabilitation programs for children have somewhat different results due to differences in resources, methodologies and objectives. But a much more significant difference appears when comparing rehabilitated children with children who have not undergone any rehabilitation at all.
