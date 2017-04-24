President appoints seven new SLFP organizers
Apr 23, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed seven new Sri Lanka Freedom Party District Organizers. Seven front line SLFP activists representing youth organizations received their appointment letters as District Organizers from the President today at the President's official residence.
