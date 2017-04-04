Pondy CM airs concern over 'attacks' ...

Pondy CM airs concern over 'attacks' on Indian fishermen

Tuesday Apr 4

Puducherry: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy expressed concern over the alleged attacks on the fishermen of Tamilnadu and Puducherry by Sri Lanka navy. "The fishermen of Tamilnadu and Puducherry are facing hardships frequently at the hands of Sri Lankan naval personnel and their coast guard, which is highly condemnable," he told reporters.

