Pondy CM airs concern over 'attacks' on Indian fishermen
Puducherry: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy expressed concern over the alleged attacks on the fishermen of Tamilnadu and Puducherry by Sri Lanka navy. "The fishermen of Tamilnadu and Puducherry are facing hardships frequently at the hands of Sri Lankan naval personnel and their coast guard, which is highly condemnable," he told reporters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC