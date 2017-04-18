Petroleum workers threaten to launch strike tomorrow against...

Apr 23, Colombo: Ceylon Petroleum Corporation Trade Union Collective says it will launch an indefinite strike from midnight tomorrow against the government's proposed agreement to be signed with India regarding the oil tanks in the Eastern port city of Trincomalee. Sri Lanka and India are expected to sign an agreement to jointly invest and develop the Trincomalee Port and establish a petroleum refinery and other industries there.

