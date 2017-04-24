Pakistan's National Defence Universit...

Pakistan's National Defence University delegation visits Sri Lanka

Apr 25, Colombo: An 18-member high-powered delegation from the National Defence University of Pakistan, led by Commodore Shahid Sohail, is currently visiting Sri Lanka on a week-long foreign study tour from April 23 to 28, 2017. The delegation comprises of senior officers from Pakistan's Armed Forces, Civil Services and Officers from Germany and Nepal, who are undergoing National Security and War Course at NDU.

