Over 4500 additional buses in service during festive season

Apr 05, Colombo: As the country is preparing to celebrate the Sinhala and Hindu New Year festive season, Sri Lankan transport officials are to commence special services for the convenience of those who are travelling to their home towns during the festive season. Sri Lanka Transport Board will deploy 4600 additional buses from Friday, the 7th April for the convenience of the commuters, Chairman of the national transport commission M. A. P Hemachandra says.

