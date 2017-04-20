Opposition leader calls on to strengthen bonds of unity among different communities
Apr 16, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan in a message to celebrate the Easter today, called on the nation to follow the example of Jesus and strive to strengthen the bonds of unity among the different communities. "It is my hope that as a nation, following the life and example of Jesus, we would strive this Easter to strengthen the bonds of unity among the different communities and break down the barriers of distrust among us," Sampanthan said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC