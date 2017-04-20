Opposition leader calls on to strengt...

Opposition leader calls on to strengthen bonds of unity among different communities

Apr 16, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan in a message to celebrate the Easter today, called on the nation to follow the example of Jesus and strive to strengthen the bonds of unity among the different communities. "It is my hope that as a nation, following the life and example of Jesus, we would strive this Easter to strengthen the bonds of unity among the different communities and break down the barriers of distrust among us," Sampanthan said.

