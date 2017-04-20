Oman opens doors for Sri Lanka export...

Oman opens doors for Sri Lanka exports to enter Gulf market

Apr 16, Colombo:

Apr 16, Colombo: In a new breakthrough for Sri Lankan exports sector, one of the fastest growing free ports in the world, and one of the biggest free-ports in the powerful Gulf Cooperation Council has opened its doors to Sri Lanka with unparalleled incentives of entry, Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen disclosed. The offer for Sri Lanka exports to enter the Sohar Freezone in Oman, known as Gateway to the Gulf, came when the Acting Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs of Oman, Dr. Mohammed bin Awad Al Hassan met Minister Bathiudeen on 6th April at the Ministry in Colombo.

Chicago, IL

