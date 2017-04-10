OFID, OeEB and DEG team up to support Sri Lankan MSMEs through Seylan Bank PLC
Apr 11, Vienna: Seylan Bank PLC of Sri Lanka has signed a term loan agreement with the OPEC Fund for International Development , the Development Bank of Austria and the German development finance institution DEG - Deutsche Investitions - und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH - to promote development and economic growth through micro, small and medium enterprise support in Sri Lanka. Alpen Capital introduced this transaction to OFID, who in the context of the recent Cooperation Agreement between both development finance institutions, extended an invitation to OeEB, OFID said in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC