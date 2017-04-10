OFID, OeEB and DEG team up to support Sri Lankan MSMEs through Seylan Bank PLC

OFID, OeEB and DEG team up to support...

Read more: Colombo Page

Apr 11, Vienna: Seylan Bank PLC of Sri Lanka has signed a term loan agreement with the OPEC Fund for International Development , the Development Bank of Austria and the German development finance institution DEG - Deutsche Investitions - und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH - to promote development and economic growth through micro, small and medium enterprise support in Sri Lanka. Alpen Capital introduced this transaction to OFID, who in the context of the recent Cooperation Agreement between both development finance institutions, extended an invitation to OeEB, OFID said in a press release.

Chicago, IL

