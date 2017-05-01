No significant improvement in press f...

No significant improvement in press freedom in Sri Lanka last year,...

Apr 30, Colombo:

Apr 30, Colombo: According to a leading survey, Sri Lanka did not show any significant improvement in press freedom last year ranking at the same spot as in last year in World Press Freedom Index. The annual World Press Freedom Index for 2017 compiled by Paris based Reporters Without Borders ranked Sri Lanka 141st out of180 countries although the overall global score improved slightly to 44.34 this year from 44.96 last year on a 0-100 scale with 100 being the worst.

Chicago, IL

