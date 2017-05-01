No bilateral agreements during Indian...

No bilateral agreements during Indian PM's visit to Sri Lanka, President clarifies

Saturday Apr 29 Read more: Colombo Page

Apr 29, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena today clarified that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not sign any agreement during his upcoming visit to Sri Lanka next month. Addressing the centenary celebrations at the Oddamavadi Central College in Batticaloa the President reiterated that the Indian Prime Minister is visiting Sri Lanka only to take part in the United Nations Vesak Day celebrations and will not involve in any other official functions.

Chicago, IL

