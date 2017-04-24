Navy grants compensation of Rs. one m...

Navy grants compensation of Rs. one million for the family of officer died during training in India

Yesterday Read more: Colombo Page

Apr 29, Colombo: The Sri Lanka Navy, has donated Rs. 1 million to the family of a senior sailor who died while following his foreign training course in India recently.

Chicago, IL

