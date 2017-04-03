MP Wimal Weerawansa granted bail
Apr 07, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court today released former Sri Lankan minister and leader of National Freedom Front MP Wimal Weerawansa on bail considering exceptional circumstances. Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today released the parliamentarian, who staged a hunger strike last month demanding his release, on a cash bail of Rs.
