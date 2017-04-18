MEPs assess Sri Lanka progress on hum...

MEPs assess Sri Lanka progress on human rights

23 hrs ago Read more: Just-Style

Sri Lanka must ensure its workers have the effective right to organise and bargain collectively, MEPs have said, if the country is to deliver on its promise of guaranteeing employee rights as the country looks to regain its GSP+ status. Two Members of the European Parliament visited Sri Lanka last week to evaluate the country's respect for labour rights prior to the European Union's decision on granting Sri Lanka preferential trade access.

Chicago, IL

