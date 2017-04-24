Man seriously injured in Denmark crash

THE family of a Sri Lankan man hospitalised after a serious car crash west of Denmark on Monday are set to make the heartbreaking decision to turn off his life support. Kasun Niroshan Ferdinand was airlifted in a critical condition to Royal Perth Hospital after his car crashed into a tree on South Coast Highway in Kentdale on Monday morning.

